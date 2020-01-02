25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Easy Keto Cauliflower Hummus

“This recipe is extremely easy and keto-friendly,” says Randy Evans MS, RD, LD, and consultant of Fresh n’ Lean. “As we know, New Year’s resolutions will be in full swing around this time but that doesn’t mean your diet has to suffer because of unhealthy Super Bowl food.”

Makes 8 servings; prep time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound raw cauliflower florets

¼ cup tahini

2 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp lemon juice

7 Tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp cumin

¼ tsp ground pepper

½ tsp salt

1 Tbsp toasted pine nuts (optional)

⅛ tsp paprika (optional)

Directions:

Place cauliflower florets on a baking sheet and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Roast cauliflower at 400°F for 20–25 minutes, or until soft. Combine roasted cauliflower and remaining ingredients in a food processor and mix until smooth. Serve with your choice of keto-friendly vessel. Optional: Garnish with a little drizzle of olive oil, toasted pine nuts, and a dash of paprika.

