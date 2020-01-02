25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Endive with Goat Cheese, Mandarin Orange, and Mint

“This appetizer can be ready in just minutes. You get a crunchy treat for your guests that’s really low in calories. Plus, each endive bite contains fresh mint to help keep your guests’ breaths fresh,” says Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition in the New York City area.

Makes 12; prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 head Belgian endive

5 oz. soft goat cheese

2½ seedless mandarin oranges

2 Tbsp fresh mint, torn

Directions:

Separate endive leaves. Fill each leaf with goat cheese. Top with orange wedges and mint.

