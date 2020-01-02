25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Fish Tacos

“Slow and low wins for the searing of the tilapia. These tacos are light yet filling, saving room for beer and chips on game day,” says Chef Andrew Gruel, founder and executive chef of California-based restaurant company Slapfish.

Makes 4 servings; prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound tilapia, cut into four ½-lb. pieces

4- to 5-inch yellow corn tortilla shells

For the spice mix (combine):

1 Tbsp paprika

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

½ tsp sugar

salt and pepper

For the sauce (combine):

½ cup mayo

1 Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp worchestire sauce

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 tsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp ground chipotle

¼ lemon zested

1 garlic clove minced

2 cups finely shredded cabbage

½ cup thinly sliced red onion (tossed in lime juice and a touch of salt)

1 avocado, sliced

fresh cilantro, to garnish

lime wedges, to garnish

Directions:

Dust the tilapia with the spice mix. Sear in a hot, non-stick pan over medium-high heat for about 4–5 minutes a side. Remove the tilapia, wipe the pan and add a touch more oil. Toast the shells in the same pan for about 8 seconds a side (until warm and slightly toasted). Place a few avocado slices on the base of the tortilla, top with one piece of seared tilapia. Top the fish with a good amount of cabbage, top with the onions, drizzle with the sauce and garnish with fresh cilantro. Serve with a wedge of lime.

