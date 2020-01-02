25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Fresh Spinach-Artichoke Dip

You can trust a beer enthusiast to deliver on game day. Christina Perozzi, Editor of Goose Island’s Ingrain Magazine shares this simple dip that boasts major flavor.

Makes 6 servings; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts

1 medium shallot

1 clove garlic

1 bunch spinach

½ cup Greek yogurt (plain)

½ cup mayonnaise

4 ounces mozzarella (shredded)

2-inch piece parmesan cheese (finely grated)

sea salt

freshly ground pepper

olive oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Chop one 14-ounce can artichoke hearts (drained, juice discarded), one medium shallot, a clove of garlic, one bunch of spinach (leaves only; two large handfuls). Place vegetables in a medium bowl. Stir ½ cup Greek yogurt (plain) + ½ cup mayonnaise, four ounces mozzarella (shredded), and two-inch piece parmesan cheese (finely grated), sea salt, freshly ground pepper (both to taste) into artichoke-spinach mixture. Rub olive oil lightly over the bottom of a small baking dish and spread artichoke-spinach mixture evenly in dish. Sprinkle a little parmesan (grated) on top and bake for 20-to-25 minutes, until very hot. (Broil for a few minutes until golden brown, if you’d like.) Serve immediately with pita chips, tortilla chips, or raw veggies (bell pepper scoops, broccoli or cauliflower florets, carrots, or a mix).

