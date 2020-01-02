Food & Drink

25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Fresh Spinach-Artichoke Dip
24
Courtesy Image 21 / 24

Fresh Spinach-Artichoke Dip

You can trust a beer enthusiast to deliver on game day. Christina Perozzi, Editor of Goose Island’s Ingrain Magazine shares this simple dip that boasts major flavor.

Makes 6 servings; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts
  • 1 medium shallot
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 bunch spinach
  • ½ cup Greek yogurt (plain)
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 4 ounces mozzarella (shredded)
  • 2-inch piece parmesan cheese (finely grated)
  • sea salt
  • freshly ground pepper
  • olive oil

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Chop one 14-ounce can artichoke hearts (drained, juice discarded), one medium shallot, a clove of garlic, one bunch of spinach (leaves only; two large handfuls).
  3. Place vegetables in a medium bowl.
  4. Stir ½ cup Greek yogurt (plain) + ½ cup mayonnaise, four ounces mozzarella (shredded), and two-inch piece parmesan cheese (finely grated), sea salt, freshly ground pepper (both to taste) into artichoke-spinach mixture.
  5. Rub olive oil lightly over the bottom of a small baking dish and spread artichoke-spinach mixture evenly in dish.
  6. Sprinkle a little parmesan (grated) on top and bake for 20-to-25 minutes, until very hot. (Broil for a few minutes until golden brown, if you’d like.)
  7. Serve immediately with pita chips, tortilla chips, or raw veggies (bell pepper scoops, broccoli or cauliflower florets, carrots, or a mix).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink