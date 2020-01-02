25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Fresh Spinach-Artichoke Dip
You can trust a beer enthusiast to deliver on game day. Christina Perozzi, Editor of Goose Island’s Ingrain Magazine shares this simple dip that boasts major flavor.
Makes 6 servings; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts
- 1 medium shallot
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 bunch spinach
- ½ cup Greek yogurt (plain)
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 4 ounces mozzarella (shredded)
- 2-inch piece parmesan cheese (finely grated)
- sea salt
- freshly ground pepper
- olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Chop one 14-ounce can artichoke hearts (drained, juice discarded), one medium shallot, a clove of garlic, one bunch of spinach (leaves only; two large handfuls).
- Place vegetables in a medium bowl.
- Stir ½ cup Greek yogurt (plain) + ½ cup mayonnaise, four ounces mozzarella (shredded), and two-inch piece parmesan cheese (finely grated), sea salt, freshly ground pepper (both to taste) into artichoke-spinach mixture.
- Rub olive oil lightly over the bottom of a small baking dish and spread artichoke-spinach mixture evenly in dish.
- Sprinkle a little parmesan (grated) on top and bake for 20-to-25 minutes, until very hot. (Broil for a few minutes until golden brown, if you’d like.)
- Serve immediately with pita chips, tortilla chips, or raw veggies (bell pepper scoops, broccoli or cauliflower florets, carrots, or a mix).
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top