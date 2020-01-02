25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Ground Beef and Couscous Stuffed Baby Bell Peppers
“Using bell peppers as the base for this dish not only adds nutrients and fiber, it also makes [things] colorful,” shares Rania Batayneh, MPH, nutritionist and bestselling author of The One One One Diet, who notes you can swap chickpeas for the ground beef to make this dish vegetarian.
Makes 4; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
- cooking spray
- 4 baby bell peppers
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 pound lean ground beef (or one 15-ounce can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained)
- 2 cups chopped onion
- 8 mini baby-bell peppers, divided
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 jar (16 ounces) chunky tomato sauce
- 1½ cups couscous
- 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack or other white cheese
- ½ cup salsa
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray a 13″ x 9″ baking dish with cooking spray.
- Cut the peppers in half vertically and remove their stems and seeds. Place them in the baking dish, cut side up.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the olive oil and chickpeas, stirring frequently, until heated through, about 5 minutes.
- Add 1 ½ cups of the chopped onion, the bell pepper, and the garlic. Reduce the heat to low, add the tomato sauce, and let simmer while preparing the couscous.
- Prepare the couscous according to package directions, adding the remaining 1⁄2 cup of chopped onion to the water before adding the couscous. When the couscous is cooked, combine it with the chickpea mixture.
- Fill the bell pepper halves with the chickpea mixture and top them with the cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and slightly brown on top.
- Top each pepper half with one tablespoon of salsa and serve.
