25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Hidden Spinach Healthy Guacamole
Every game day gathering needs a bowl of guac. To give it a nutritious boost, this guacamole recipe from Sarah Bond, nutritionist and creator behind the vegetarian food blog, Live Eat Learn, incorporates an entire bowl of fresh spinach.
Makes 2 cups; prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 cup spinach
- 3 avocados ripe
- 1 lime juiced
- ¼ cup finely chopped red onion
- 1 jalapeño
- 1 garlic clove
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Blend: With a handheld immersion blender or a food processor, blend spinach, 1 of the avocados, and lime juice until a smooth puree is formed, scraping down the sides to get everything mixed nicely.
- Mix: Chop the remaining avocado into small chunks, then roughly mash into the puree, along with the onion, jalapeño, and garlic. Once you reach a consistency to your liking, season with salt and pepper. Optionally stir in tomatoes and cilantro.
