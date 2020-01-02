25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Hidden Spinach Healthy Guacamole

Every game day gathering needs a bowl of guac. To give it a nutritious boost, this guacamole recipe from Sarah Bond, nutritionist and creator behind the vegetarian food blog, Live Eat Learn, incorporates an entire bowl of fresh spinach.

Makes 2 cups; prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach

3 avocados ripe

1 lime juiced

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

1 jalapeño

1 garlic clove

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Blend: With a handheld immersion blender or a food processor, blend spinach, 1 of the avocados, and lime juice until a smooth puree is formed, scraping down the sides to get everything mixed nicely. Mix: Chop the remaining avocado into small chunks, then roughly mash into the puree, along with the onion, jalapeño, and garlic. Once you reach a consistency to your liking, season with salt and pepper. Optionally stir in tomatoes and cilantro.

