25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Hidden Spinach Healthy Guacamole
Hidden Spinach Healthy Guacamole

Every game day gathering needs a bowl of guac. To give it a nutritious boost, this guacamole recipe from Sarah Bond, nutritionist and creator behind the vegetarian food blog, Live Eat Learn, incorporates an entire bowl of fresh spinach.

Makes 2 cups; prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup spinach
  • 3 avocados ripe
  • 1 lime juiced
  • ¼ cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1 jalapeño
  • 1 garlic clove
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Blend: With a handheld immersion blender or a food processor, blend spinach, 1 of the avocados, and lime juice until a smooth puree is formed, scraping down the sides to get everything mixed nicely.
  2. Mix: Chop the remaining avocado into small chunks, then roughly mash into the puree, along with the onion, jalapeño, and garlic. Once you reach a consistency to your liking, season with salt and pepper. Optionally stir in tomatoes and cilantro.

