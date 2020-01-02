25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
This recipe from streaming fitness and nutrition platform OpenFit may be nourishing, but it also makes for a damn tasty Super Bowl Sunday chili. Serve it over rice, pasta, or veggie noodles or roll into a tortilla.
Makes 4 Servings (about 2 cups per serving); total time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 4 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- ½ large white onion, peeled and diced
- 2 green bell pepper, seeds removed and diced
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- 2 cups white button mushrooms, cleaned and cut into quarters
- 2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp ground oregano
- 1½ cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1⅓ cup white beans, canned, drained and rinsed well
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 4 Tbsp fresh cilantro, minced
Directions:
- Turn the pressure cooker on to the sauté function and wait until it becomes hot.
- Once hot, add olive oil, onion, green pepper, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, cumin, chili powder, and oregano.
- Cook for five minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften and then turn the Instant Pot off.
- Add the vegetable broth and give the pot a good stir, making sure that any of the vegetables are not stuck to the bottom of the pot.
- Add the beans and chicken into the pot and stir well, making sure the chicken is evenly distributed to ensure that all pieces are equally cooked.
- Close the Instant Pot, make sure that the vent is sealed and cook on high pressure for 15 minutes, or until chicken is white and cooked throughout.
- Once the chicken is cooked, turn it off, and allow the chili to rest, and the pressure to be released for about 15 minutes.
- Serve chili in four large soup bowls and top with minced cilantro.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top