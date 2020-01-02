25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

This recipe from streaming fitness and nutrition platform OpenFit may be nourishing, but it also makes for a damn tasty Super Bowl Sunday chili. Serve it over rice, pasta, or veggie noodles or roll into a tortilla.

Makes 4 Servings (about 2 cups per serving); total time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

4 tsp extra virgin olive oil

½ large white onion, peeled and diced

2 green bell pepper, seeds removed and diced

​1 tsp garlic, minced

​2 cups white button mushrooms, cleaned and cut into quarters

​2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

​2 tsp ground cumin

​2 tsp chili powder

​½ tsp ground oregano

​1½ cups low-sodium vegetable broth

​1⅓ cup white beans, canned, drained and rinsed well

​1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes

​4 Tbsp fresh cilantro, minced

Directions:

Turn the pressure cooker on to the sauté function and wait until it becomes hot. Once hot, add olive oil, onion, green pepper, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, cumin, chili powder, and oregano. Cook for five minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften and then turn the Instant Pot off. Add the vegetable broth and give the pot a good stir, making sure that any of the vegetables are not stuck to the bottom of the pot. Add the beans and chicken into the pot and stir well, making sure the chicken is evenly distributed to ensure that all pieces are equally cooked. Close the Instant Pot, make sure that the vent is sealed and cook on high pressure for 15 minutes, or until chicken is white and cooked throughout. Once the chicken is cooked, turn it off, and allow the chili to rest, and the pressure to be released for about 15 minutes. Serve chili in four large soup bowls and top with minced cilantro.​

