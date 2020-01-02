25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Jackfruit French Dip Sliders

“This slider version of the traditional French Dip is perfect for game day,” says Stephanie Dreyer, the founder of Veegmama. “I love that I can make it ahead of time and set it out buffet-style in a slow cooker to let everyone assemble their own sandwiches when and how they want whenever they get hungry during the game.”

Makes 12 sliders; prep time: 10 minutes; cook time: 30 minutes + 30 minutes passive time while jackfruit marinates

Ingredients:

2 cans jackfruit

5 Tbsp vegan Worcestershire sauce, divided

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

10 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp Better Than Bouillon (Beef)

2 cups boiling water

¼ cup red wine

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp dried thyme

2 bay leaves

slider or panini rolls

dairy-free mayo such as Wildwood Garlic Aioli

dairy-free provolone style cheese such as Follow Your Heart or Violife

cornichons, for serving

Directions:

Drain the jackfruit and place in a bowl with 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine and let marinate a half-hour. Meanwhile, combine the Better Than Bouillon and water. Stir well and set aside. Heat the oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven. Cook 3–4 minutes until golden brown. Add the garlic and cook a minute or two more until fragrant. Add the jackfruit and the marinade to the pot, along with the prepared broth, wine, tomato paste, remaining Worcestershire sauce, thyme, and bay leaves. Cover and simmer 20–30 minutes. You want the jackfruit to be tender but not mushy. Transfer the jackfruit to a cutting board (leave the broth in the pot). Using two forks, shred the jackfruit. Return the jackfruit to the pot with the juices. To serve, slice the rolls and spread with dairy-free mayo and top with dairy-free provolone style cheese, if desired. Serve with cornichons.

