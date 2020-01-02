25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Keto Chicken Wings With Buffalo Sauce

“Sunday comes with many festivities and lots of carbs between the chip bowls and beer, to be sure,” says Dr. Anna Cabeca, author of The Hormone Fix. “Staying ‘Keto-Green’ for our Super Bowl fans means substituting out some of the unnecessary carbs like brown sugar in the BBQ sauce for this healthier alternative. Also substitute the chips for bok choy or cucumber slices for instance.”

Makes 4 servings; prep time: 10 minutes; cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

24 organic or pasture-raised chicken wings

1 Tbsp aluminum-free baking powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup tomato sauce

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp Italian-style seasoning

1 tsp paprika

cayenne pepper

coleslaw, kimchi or sauerkraut (for side dish)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400° F. In a bowl, combine chicken and baking powder. Season with salt and pepper. Place chicken wings on a roasting tray and bake 35–40 minutes, until chicken is browned. Remove chicken and reduce oven temperature to 350° F. In a separate, large bowl, combine the oil, tomato sauce, garlic, Italian seasoning, paprika, and cayenne (to taste). Stir the browned chicken into the bowl of sauce, until the wings are well covered. Return wings to roasting tray and bake for another 12 minutes. Serve with a side of coleslaw, kimchi or sauerkraut.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!