25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Dip
Stephanie Parlegreco, owner/food blogger at I Can’t Believe It’s Low Carb is saving our low-carb souls with this one. You’re five ingredients away from a crowd-pleasing dip, friends.
Makes seven ½ cup servings; prep time: 5 minutes; cook time 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 20 ounces canned chicken
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- ½ cup Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Sauce
- ½ cup ranch dressing
- 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Let cream cheese soften for a little bit. Once softened, put it in a medium-sized bowl.
- Add ranch dressing and buffalo sauce. Mix until almost smooth.
- Drain cans of chicken, then slightly shred the chicken and add it to the bowl. Mix well.
- Add shredded cheese, and mix everything.
- Put into a casserole dish and bake for about 30 minutes or until it is bubbling.
