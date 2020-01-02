25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Dip

Stephanie Parlegreco, owner/food blogger at I Can’t Believe It’s Low Carb is saving our low-carb souls with this one. You’re five ingredients away from a crowd-pleasing dip, friends.

Makes seven ½ cup servings; prep time: 5 minutes; cook time 30 minutes

Ingredients:

20 ounces canned chicken

8 ounces cream cheese

½ cup Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Sauce

½ cup ranch dressing

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Let cream cheese soften for a little bit. Once softened, put it in a medium-sized bowl. Add ranch dressing and buffalo sauce. Mix until almost smooth. Drain cans of chicken, then slightly shred the chicken and add it to the bowl. Mix well. Add shredded cheese, and mix everything. Put into a casserole dish and bake for about 30 minutes or until it is bubbling.

