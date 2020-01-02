25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Mini Burger Sliders
Double the recipe if you’re expecting a big crowd. “I like two-to-three ounce burgers for the sliders, a mix of sirloin and chuck—a kitchen scale is useful for dividing the meat,” explains Alex Guzman, owner of Archer & Goat restaurant in Harlem, New York. “I don’t like to fuss too much with the meat, and don’t add anything to my burgers, just season the top and bottom with a generous amount of salt and pepper.” If you can, follow Guzman’s suggestion and cook these up in a cast-iron skillet for a great sear, or on a flat top grill.
Makes 12 sliders; prep time: 10 minutes; cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs ground beef (preferably 50% sirloin, 50% chuck)
- 12 ounce queso fresco (also known as queso blanco)
- 1 large red onion, sliced
- 12 slider buns (preferably Martin’s potato rolls)
- arugula, garnish
- butter, to taste
- salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Divide ground meat into 2- to 3-ounce patties.
- Season the tops and bottoms of each patty with generous amounts of salt and pepper.
- Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat
- Add butter and cook the burgers for two-to-three minutes on each side
- While allowing the meat to rest, place 1-ounce slices of queso fresco onto the heated cast-iron skillet until just melted.
- Place the patties on buns and top with melted cheese, arugula, and sliced red onion.
Place the patties on buns and top with melted cheese, arugula, and sliced red onion.