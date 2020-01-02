25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Mini Burger Sliders

Double the recipe if you’re expecting a big crowd. “I like two-to-three ounce burgers for the sliders, a mix of sirloin and chuck—a kitchen scale is useful for dividing the meat,” explains Alex Guzman, owner of Archer & Goat restaurant in Harlem, New York. “I don’t like to fuss too much with the meat, and don’t add anything to my burgers, just season the top and bottom with a generous amount of salt and pepper.” If you can, follow Guzman’s suggestion and cook these up in a cast-iron skillet for a great sear, or on a flat top grill.

Makes 12 sliders; prep time: 10 minutes; cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef (preferably 50% sirloin, 50% chuck)

12 ounce queso fresco (also known as queso blanco)

1 large red onion, sliced

12 slider buns (preferably Martin’s potato rolls)

arugula, garnish

butter, to taste

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Divide ground meat into 2- to 3-ounce patties. Season the tops and bottoms of each patty with generous amounts of salt and pepper. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat Add butter and cook the burgers for two-to-three minutes on each side While allowing the meat to rest, place 1-ounce slices of queso fresco onto the heated cast-iron skillet until just melted. Place the patties on buns and top with melted cheese, arugula, and sliced red onion.

