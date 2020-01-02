25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

MIXT Impossible™ Meatballs

This plant-based recipe by MIXT Culinary Director Matt Colgan is satisfying yet good for you. It’s also guaranteed to impress any carnivores in your crowd who are yet to try the whole vegan meat thing yet.

Makes 16 meatballs; prep time: 10 minutes; cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound Impossible™ Burger (now available at select grocers nationwide)

3 tbsp garlic, minced

4 tbsp shallots, minced

1 bunch fresh oregano, chopped

1 bunch fresh parsley, de-stemmed and chopped

1 bunch fresh basil, de-stemmed and chopped

1 pinch chili flake (more if you like it spicy)

1 Tbsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Sauté garlic and shallots in olive oil over medium heat until soft and translucent (approx. 5 minutes). Set aside and allow to cool. When garlic and shallots are cool, mix with fresh herbs, spices, and Impossible™ Burger in a large bowl. Form meatballs to be approximately 2 inches in diameter. Space evenly on baking sheets. Bake in the oven for 13–15 minutes until exterior of meatballs brown and begin to caramelize. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Heat up your favorite marinara sauce and add meatballs to sauce. Bring to a gentle simmer. Serve meatballs immediately atop pasta or as a filling for a plant-based sub sandwich.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!