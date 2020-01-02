25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Pinto Bean and Potato Salsa Verde Tostadas

“I love the idea of a tostada bar for game day. It takes the traditional chips and salsa fare to the next level,” says Dreyer. Don’t like pinto beans? Swap ‘em for black beans.

Makes 12 tostadas; prep time: 25 minutes; cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 russet potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil (divided)

½ tsp salt

1 cup chopped onion

1 14.5-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1½ jars (10 ounces) Salsa Verde (such as Trader Joe’s)

12 corn tortillas

3 avocados

1 lime

2 cups shredded romaine lettuce

pico de gallo (optional, for serving)

lime wedges (optional, for serving)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Meanwhile, scrub the russets and dice them into small pieces. Spread on a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat and toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and salt. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time. When the potatoes are done cooking, heat a large pan over medium heat and add the remaining one tablespoon of olive oil. Add the onion and cook until translucent (about four minutes). Add the drained beans, potatoes, and the Salsa Verde. Simmer 10 minutes until the liquid is absorbed. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, brush the tortillas lightly with olive oil. Place on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 10 minutes. While the tortillas bake, make the guacamole: Mash the flesh of the avocados in a bowl with the juice of one lime. Season with salt to taste. To serve, spread a layer of guacamole across the tostada. Top with lettuce and two to three generous tablespoons of the pinto bean and potato topping. Top with more Salsa Verde and/or pico de gallo. Serve with lime wedges.

