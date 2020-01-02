25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Red Gate Bakery’s Homemade Oreo-style Cookies

Even if your team doesn’t make it to the Super Bowl, or if they do and disappoint, you can still end your night on a sweet note with this superb treat. “[Be sure to] use true black cocoa in these cookies, giving them that unique flavor and color,” says Greg Rales, Owner, Founder, and Chef of Red Gate Bakery in New York City. If your team wins? They’re all the more sweeter.

Makes 80–86 individual cookies (40–43 sandwich cookies); prep time: 40 minutes; cook time: 10 minutes (plus time for the cookies to cool)

Ingredients:

Cookie:

1 cup (200g) granulated sugar

10 Tbsp (140g) unsalted butter

1 (50g) egg

1¼ cups (160g) all purpose flour

¼ cup (25g) dutch process cocoa

¼ cup (25g) black cocoa

1 tsp (6g) baking soda

¼ tsp (1g) baking powder

Cookie filling:

½ cup (1 stick, 115g) unsalted butter

2 cups (240g) confectioner’s sugar

2 tsp (10g) vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Make the cookies: Combine all dry ingredients (flour, cocoa, soda, powder, salt) in a small bowl. In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy (~3 minutes). Then, scrape down sides and add egg. Add dry ingredients, mixing only to combine. Scoop into rounded teaspoons one inch apart on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, rotating pan front-to-back midway through. Allow to cool completely. Make the filling: Mix together all filling ingredients until light and fluffy. Assemble the cookie sandwiches: Match individual cookies and place ~1/4 teaspoon of filling on one half, sandwiching the other to form each cookie.

