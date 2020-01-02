25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Rosemary Garlic Popcorn and Pumpkin Seeds

Your Super Bowl party would be worthless without snacks. But chips and pretzels don’t always really hit the spot. Emily McLaughlin, in-house certified fitness trainer and nutrition expert at 8fit, shares one of her favorites that you’ll quickly want to incorporate into your regular snack rotation.

Makes 4 servings; prep/cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tsp coconut oil

1¼ ounce popcorn kernels (uncooked)

dash of salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp rosemary (fresh)

1 ounce pumpkin seeds

Directions:

Put the oil into a large metal pan on medium heat. Place 3 individual kernels in the pan and cover. Once you hear them pop, uncover and add the rest of the kernels so that they form a single layer in the pan. Cover and shake the pan a little to cover all the kernels with oil. Once you hear it pop intensely, shake the pan every 15 seconds to help the unpopped kernels to pop and prevent popcorn from burning. When it’s not popping anymore, uncover and put the popcorn into a bowl. Top with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Add chopped rosemary (optional) and pumpkin seeds. Serve and enjoy.

