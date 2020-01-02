25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Salmon Ceviche
Maggie Unzueta of in Mama Maggie’s Kitchen is a fan of making this with frozen fish—“[it] doesn’t have that yucky frozen fish flavor,” she says—and suggests making it a few days before game-day.
Makes 4 servings; prep time: 25 minutes; cook time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces salmon, fresh or frozen
- 6 limes (juice only)
- ¼ onion, diced
- 1 garlic clove, finely diced
- 1 jalapeno, finely diced
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 avocado, diced
Directions:
- Chop up the salmon into small pieces.
- In a large container, add chopped salmon, lime juice, onion, garlic, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro, and salt.
- Mix well.
- Cover and place in the fridge for 1 hour.
- Serve with tortilla chips.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top