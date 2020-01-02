25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Food & Drink

Salmon Ceviche
Salmon Ceviche

Maggie Unzueta of in Mama Maggie’s Kitchen is a fan of making this with frozen fish—“[it] doesn’t have that yucky frozen fish flavor,” she says—and suggests making it a few days before game-day.

Makes 4 servings; prep time: 25 minutes; cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces salmon, fresh or frozen
  • 6 limes (juice only)
  • ¼ onion, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, finely diced
  • 1 jalapeno, finely diced
  • 2 tomatoes, diced
  • ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 avocado, diced

Directions:

  1. Chop up the salmon into small pieces.
  2. In a large container, add chopped salmon, lime juice, onion, garlic, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro, and salt.
  3. Mix well.
  4. Cover and place in the fridge for 1 hour.
  5. Serve with tortilla chips.

