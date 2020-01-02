25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Salmon Ceviche

Maggie Unzueta of in Mama Maggie’s Kitchen is a fan of making this with frozen fish—“[it] doesn’t have that yucky frozen fish flavor,” she says—and suggests making it a few days before game-day.

Makes 4 servings; prep time: 25 minutes; cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

8 ounces salmon, fresh or frozen

6 limes (juice only)

¼ onion, diced

1 garlic clove, finely diced

1 jalapeno, finely diced

2 tomatoes, diced

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

1 tsp salt

1 avocado, diced

Directions:

Chop up the salmon into small pieces. In a large container, add chopped salmon, lime juice, onion, garlic, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro, and salt. Mix well. Cover and place in the fridge for 1 hour. Serve with tortilla chips.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!