25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Sinless Seven-Layer Dip

James Beard award–winning cookbook author Virginia Willis shares this delectable recipe from her cookbook Lighten Up, Y’all. “Seven-layer dip is one of those decadent, delicious dips that render folks absolutely senseless, so before you know it, you find your willpower has gone way south of the border. Don’t tell anyone this is a healthier version, and I promise they will never know,” she writes of the dip.

“I learned the technique of extending the creamy avocado in the guacamole by adding steamed broccoli, peas, or edamame at Rancho la Puerta, in Tecate, Mexico, a destination spa where I teach Southern Comfort Spa Style. It’s a great tip to use as a layer in this dip, or just when you make guacamole solo.”

Makes 24 servings (6 cups); prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (14.5-ounce) can low-sodium pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 tsp ground dried red chiles

juice of 1 lime

1 avocado, halved and pitted

½ cup broccoli florets, shelled English peas, or shelled edamame

coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup chunky salsa

1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 jalapeño chile, cored, seeded, and chopped (optional)

½ cup light sour cream

½ cup plain 2 percent Greek yogurt

1 (4-ounce) can chopped chiles

½ cup grated reduced-fat Cheddar cheese (2 ounces)

4 green onions, trimmed and chopped

Directions:

Place the beans in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Add the ground chiles and half of the lime juice. Pulse until smooth. Using a spatula, place the puree in the bottom of a 2-quart casserole dish to make the first layer. Set aside. If the processor bowl is just a little bit dirty, and as long as you scraped out most of the beans into the serving bowl, go ahead and add the avocado, broccoli, and the remaining lime juice to the bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Process the guacamole until smooth. Spoon the guacamole on top of the beans to create the second layer. In a small bowl, stir together the salsa, cilantro, and jalapeño. Pour the salsa mixture over the guacamole for the third layer. In a small bowl, combine the sour cream and yogurt. Spoon the sour cream mixture on top of the salsa for the fourth layer. Pour over the chopped chiles for the fifth layer. Top with grated cheese and chopped green onions for the sixth and seventh layers. Serve immediately.

Reprinted with permission from Lighten Up, Y’all by Virginia Willis © 2015. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc. Photography © 2015 by Angie Mosier.

