25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Smoked Paprika Avocado Deviled Eggs

It wouldn’t be Super Bowl Sunday for many without ‘em. Give them a nutrition boost with this easy-to-make recipe from Gorin. “One large egg offers six grams of high-quality protein, which can help keep you fuller for longer and possibly lead to less noshing at the party. Plus, at just 15 cents each, eggs are an economical choice for feeding a hungry crowd.” Based on what you like, go crazy with hot sauce, spices, herbs, and even salsa as toppings.

Makes 20 deviled eggs; prep time: 5 minutes; cook time: 7 minutes

Ingredients:

10 large eggs, hardboiled

1 ripe avocado

1 lemon, juiced

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

smoked paprika

Directions:

Once eggs have cooled, slice in half lengthwise and remove the yolks. Combine yolks, avocado, lemon juice, mustard, and salt and pepper to taste in a food processor. Process until smooth. Add mixture to a zip-top plastic bag, cutting off a ¼-inch piece at the bottom corner. Pipe the filling into the halved egg whites. Dust with black pepper and paprika, and enjoy.

