25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Vegan Patty Melts

“This recipe for the Patty Melt gives a classic favorite a new lease on life with a home-made vegetable grain patty, tamarind ketchup, and vegan Cheddar,” comments Raj Abat, chef at Night Music, a vegan Indian restaurant in New York City. “It’s the perfect game day food for those who want something that only tastes indulgent, yet is both healthy and easy to make.”

Makes 12 servings; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

Patty:

1 cup cooked red rice

1 cup cook red beans

1 cup cooked garbanzo beans

1 cup grated carrots

1 cup grated broccoli

1 cup grated cauliflower

2 cups grated red beets

1 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup flaxseeds

3 Tbsp ground cumin

3 Tbsp Kosher salt

Sauce:

1 cup Heinz ketchup

1 cup vegan mayonnaise

½ cup tamarind paste

½ cup sriracha sauce

Pickles:

2 cups thinly sliced cucumber

½ cup rice vinegar

½ cup water

2 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

Others:

rye bread

vegan cheddar cheese

lettuce and tomato

Directions:

Combine all patty ingredients in a food processor then form into four-ounce patties. Make the sauce: Combine all ingredients using a whisk. Make the pickles: Whisk together all ingredients except for the cucumbers. When sugar and salt are dissolved add cucumbers to the liquid. Let it sit for at least one hour Assemble on rye bread and top with vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Created by Spencer Caine, executive chef at Night Music, NYC

