25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Warm Brussels Sprouts with Apple Chutney and Coconut Flakes

“You can make the chutney a few days ahead to cut your cooking time down on game day,” says Jason Fullilove, current chef-in-residence at Abernethy’s in downtown Los Angeles. If you’d like, use red wine vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar.

Makes 8 servings; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

6 cups brussels sprouts, cut into halves

4 green apples (such as Granny Smith), peeled, cored, chopped into ½-inch pieces

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

zest of 1 orange

1 large garlic clove

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 chile de árbol

1 shallot

1 cinnamon stick

1½ tsp salt

½ cup sugar

½ cups of apple cider vinegar

¼ Tbsp of finely diced ginger

pinch of toasted coconut flakes, for garnish

Directions:

Start the chutney. Bring vinegar and sugar to boil in heavy, large, non-aluminum saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Toss apples and lemon juice in large bowl. Add apples and remaining ingredients to your saucepan mixture. Simmer until apples are tender and chutney thickens, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes. Place in bowl. Cool. Cover; chill. (Can be made 1 week ahead. Keep chilled.) Toss your halved brussels sprouts with salt, pepper, and olive oil—roast in 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes until golden brown and edges begin to get crispy. Toss warm brussels sprouts and room temperature apple chutney together. Squeeze juice from ½ a lemon and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Place in serving bowl, and garnish with toasted coconut flakes.

