25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Warm Brussels Sprouts with Apple Chutney and Coconut Flakes
“You can make the chutney a few days ahead to cut your cooking time down on game day,” says Jason Fullilove, current chef-in-residence at Abernethy’s in downtown Los Angeles. If you’d like, use red wine vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar.
Makes 8 servings; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 6 cups brussels sprouts, cut into halves
- 4 green apples (such as Granny Smith), peeled, cored, chopped into ½-inch pieces
- 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- zest of 1 orange
- 1 large garlic clove
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 chile de árbol
- 1 shallot
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1½ tsp salt
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cups of apple cider vinegar
- ¼ Tbsp of finely diced ginger
- pinch of toasted coconut flakes, for garnish
Directions:
- Start the chutney. Bring vinegar and sugar to boil in heavy, large, non-aluminum saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Toss apples and lemon juice in large bowl. Add apples and remaining ingredients to your saucepan mixture.
- Simmer until apples are tender and chutney thickens, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes. Place in bowl.
- Cool. Cover; chill. (Can be made 1 week ahead. Keep chilled.)
- Toss your halved brussels sprouts with salt, pepper, and olive oil—roast in 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes until golden brown and edges begin to get crispy.
- Toss warm brussels sprouts and room temperature apple chutney together. Squeeze juice from ½ a lemon and 2 tablespoons olive oil.
- Place in serving bowl, and garnish with toasted coconut flakes.
