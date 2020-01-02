25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

White Bean Rosemary Dip

Another recipe from McLaughlin’s wheelhouse, we dig this straightforward bean dip that gets an extra hit of flavor from woodsy rosemary. In lieu of canned cannellini beans, try Great Northern beans.

Makes 5 servings; prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup white beans/cannellini beans (canned), drained and rinsed

1½ tsp olive oil (extra virgin)

1 garlic clove

1 tsp rosemary (fresh)

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp black pepper

a tiny bit of salt

5 whole grain crackers

1 celery stalk

Directions:

Wash rosemary and remove stem. Peel and chop garlic. Add all ingredients (white beans, garlic, rosemary, lemon juice, olive oil, pepper, salt) to a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Add one tablespoon of water at a time if needed to reach desired consistency. Top with extra rosemary if desired. Serve with crackers and washed celery.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!