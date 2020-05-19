3 Easy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make Just About Anywhere

Everyone knows the most important meal of the day is breakfast.

Skipping it can result in feeling sluggish all day long, and when you have a packed and active schedule, that just won’t fly.

We’ve come up with three breakfast recipes that are guaranteed to fuel your body for a day of adventure. Plus, they’re easy to accomplish just about anywhere… and taste great, too.

French Roast French Toast

Calling all coffee lovers. This breakfast treat made with a little bit of French roast coffee will add a level of flavor richness and complexity that is sure to kick up any morning.

Don’t have French roast? No worries. A medium or light roast coffee will do just fine, and the same goes for decaf.

If you prefer maple syrup instead of honey, go for it. We keep honey with us on the road so we chose to use it in this recipe since it serves more than one purpose for us.

Vanlife tip: We recommend using a bowl that’s large enough to mix your ingredients, as well as soak your bread.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 Eggs

1 cup of whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon finely ground French Roast coffee

1/2 teaspoon salt

Honey (or maple syrup)

Fresh fruit

Directions:

-Crack the eggs in a bowl and beat them until they’re blended.

-Add the milk, vanilla, cinnamon, French roast coffee and salt to the bowl.

-Stir the egg mix.

-Put three pieces of bread into the bowl.

-Cover them in the egg mix and let them sit for about 5 minutes.

-Grill on low heat until the french toast is brown.

-While the first three pieces are on the grill, soak the other three pieces.

-Add fresh fruit, maple syrup, honey or walnuts to the top and enjoy!

Sunrise Salad

Salads aren’t just for lunch or dinner anymore. We’ve noticed them consistently popping up on breakfast menus for the last several years.

Start your day off right with a dose of healthy greens and vegetables. This is the kind of meal we eat when we know we have an adventure-filled day and are going to need something that sticks to our ribs and keeps us full for more than just an hour or two.

For an added punch, think about spicing this up with bacon, chorizo, tofu or any other protein.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 bag of arugula

12 cherry tomatoes

1 avocado

2 tablespoons toasted sunflower seeds

1 cup of tortilla chips

4 eggs

Dijon dressing (We like Paul Newman’s.)

Directions:

-Fry the eggs to your likening. (We like ours a little runny.)

-Lay the greens in a bowl.

-Add the tomatoes, avocado and sunflower seeds.

-Add 1/4 cup of dressing.

-Toss the salad.

-Divide the salad equally onto two plates.

-Add the tortilla chips.

-Top with two fried eggs, and enjoy.

Easy Egg Van-Which

McDonald’s probably wouldn’t be too happy if we called these things our McMuffins, so we’ve named them after our van, instead.

Here’s how to make your own breakfast sandwich whether you’re living the van life, camping or even just at home in your kitchen. It’s a fairly easy recipe, doesn’t require that many ingredients and tastes great.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

4 Eggs (6 if you’re really hungry)

Cheese (whichever kind you like. We used Swiss here, but often use cheddar.)

English muffins (We love Bays.)

Salt

Pepper

Coconut Oil

Directions:

-Crack the eggs into a bowl.

-Add salt and pepper.

-Add cheese pieces about the size of your thumb.

-Beat the yolks.

-Heat a pan on low to medium heat with coconut oil.

-Add the egg and cheese mixture to the pan. (If it smokes, it’s too hot!)

-Push the mixture around with a spatula so that it doesn’t burn or stick.

-While the eggs are cooking, light the other burner and place half of a muffin face down on the stove. (In a pinch, we use our bare hands but we recommend using something to flip them over and take them off the stove.)

-Toast the rest of the muffin halves.

-When the eggs are done cooking and the muffins have been toasted, assemble and enjoy!

Other toppings that we love on these breakfast sandwiches:

-Avocado

-Cream cheese

-Arugula

-Tomato

-Sauteed Mushrooms

-Local greens (foraged, or just from the closest market)

All photos by Erin McGrady.

