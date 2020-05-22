3 Easy Cocktail Recipes That Are Perfect for Summer

One thing we’ve never forgotten to pack for a summertime adventure is something tasty to sip on.

A lot of the time we choose beer because it’s easy; just grab a six pack and go. Lately, however, we’ve been craving a little something extra. We’re not fancy or high maintenance, but we love things that taste really good.

After all, who said that your taste buds have to suffer just because you’re not behind the bar? If this sounds like you, check out these three awesome and easy cocktails that you can make just about anywhere… perfect for kicking off Memorial Day weekend.

Pack List:

– Shaker

– Jigger

– Cups

– Muddler (optional)

– Knife

– Cutting board

Slower Lower

This drink was named after the tiny, little state of Delaware. It’s the perfect drink for a day at the beach. To get the pineapple juice, you can either muddle fresh pineapple like we did, or you can pack a can and use that—either way works.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

– 4 oz dark rum (we used Papa’s Pilar)

– 1 oz fresh lime juice

– 2 oz pineapple juice

– 4 thin lime slices

– Ice

Directions:

– Measure out your pineapple juice and rum, and pour in the shaker.

– Squeeze the lime until you get an ounce of juice and pour in the shaker.

– Add ice to almost fill the shaker, leaving enough room for ingredients to mix.

– Put the cap on and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.

– Strain the drink into two glasses.

– Add lime slices and drink up!

The Docktail

We start craving this drink long before the dock is even in sight. This is one of the smoothest drinks around, but watch out—it’ll catch up to you if you lose count of how many you’ve had.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

– 4 oz gin

– 2 oz lemon juice, fresh squeezed

– 2 oz simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water, heated until sugar dissolves)

– 6 oz of an IPA beer

– 2 toothpicks

– 6 blueberries

– Ice

Directions:

– Measure out your gin, lemon juice and simple syrup, and pour into the shaker.

– Add ice to almost fill the shaker, leaving enough room for ingredients to mix.

– Put the cap on and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.

– Strain the drink into two glasses.

– Pour 3 ounces of beer into each glass.

– Put a couple blueberries on a toothpick, float on the top, and drink up.

The Refresher

After spending hours in the waves, this cocktail will bring you back to life! It’s made with fresh fruit, a little bit of Kombucha and just enough tequila to give it a kick. This is our go-to summer drink that’s as fun to make as it is delicious.

Serves One (Note: If you can find a bigger shaker to fit 14 strawberries, just double the recipe)

Ingredients:

– 2 1/2 oz ripe strawberries (about 7 medium sized)

– 1/2 oz simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water, heated til sugar dissolves)

– 3/4 oz lemon juice (fresh squeezed)

– 1 cap-full of Health-Ade Pomegranate Kombucha

– 2 oz tequila

Directions:

– Place the berries in the shaker.

– Muddle berries until they look like strawberry puree.

– Add the simple syrup, lemon juice and tequila to the shaker.

– Add ice to almost fill the shaker, leaving enough room for ingredients to mix.

– Strain the drink into your glass.

– Top with kombucha.

– Garnish with a fresh lemon peel.

Story and Photos by Erin McGrady and Caroline Whatley.

