When holiday party season is in full swing, there are few better ways to impress your guests than with a champagne cocktail. Here are three sparkling picks for your next soiree.
1. Champagne Sidecar
From Special Club, New York City
Makes four drinks
- 1⁄2 cup sugar
- Zest from 1 orange, removed in long strips with a vegetable peeler
- 4 oz cognac
- 3 oz fresh lemon juice
- 16 oz dry champagne, chilled
- In small saucepan, bring sugar and 1⁄2 cup water to a boil over high heat, stirring until sugar dissolves.
- Add orange zest, reserving 4 strips. Remove from heat and let steep for 15 minutes; strain.
- In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake cognac, lemon juice, and 2 oz orange syrup.
- Divide among four chilled coupe glasses. Top with champagne; garnish with reserved orange zest.
2. Cardinal
From French 75 Bar, New Orleans
- 1⁄2 oz Courvoisier cognac
- 1 oz red wine syrup*
- 1⁄2 oz lemon juice
- 3 oz sparkling wine, like Mumm
- Combine cognac, red wine syrup, and lemon juice in a shaker.
- Fill with ice, shake until chilled, and strain into a champagne glass.
- Top with sparkling wine and garnish with lemon twist.
*Red Wine Syrup
- 2 cups red wine, like a cabernet or other savory red
- 14 oz sugar
- 5 oz orange trimmings
- 20 cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- Add all ingredients to a saucepan. Simmer for 20 minutes; strain and cool.
3. Space Juice for Jered
From Punch House, Chicago
Makes roughly 20 drinks
- 1 bottle (750 ml) reposado tequila
- 12 oz sparkling wine
- 8 oz Campari
- 3 oz fresh lime juice
- 3 oz fresh lemon juice
- 3 cups fresh grapefruit juice
- 2 cups black pepper tea (1 tbsp peppercorns steeped in simmering water for 20 minutes)
- The peels of 2 lemons and 2 grapefruit
- 5 oz sugar
- Combine ingredients in a punch bowl over a large block of ice. Garnish with a handful of fresh sage leaves.
