Food & Drink

3 Champagne Cocktails Your Holiday Parties Need

Drink styling by Michelle Gatton for Hello Artists; prop styling by Summer Moore for Honey Artists; holiday cocktails; champagne cocktail
Drink styling by Michelle Gatton for Hello Artists; prop styling by Summer Moore for Honey ArtistsChelsea Kyle for Men's Journal


When holiday party season is in full swing, there are few better ways to impress your guests than with a champagne cocktail. Here are three sparkling picks for your next soiree.

Champagne Sidecar
Chelsea Kyle for Men’s Journal

1. Champagne Sidecar

From Special Club, New York City

Makes four drinks

  • 1⁄2 cup sugar
  • Zest from 1 orange, removed in long strips with a vegetable peeler
  • 4 oz cognac
  • 3 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 16 oz dry champagne, chilled
  1. In small saucepan, bring sugar and 1⁄2 cup water to a boil over high heat, stirring until sugar dissolves.
  2. Add orange zest, reserving 4 strips. Remove from heat and let steep for 15 minutes; strain.
  3. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake cognac, lemon juice, and 2 oz orange syrup.
  4. Divide among four chilled coupe glasses. Top with champagne; garnish with reserved orange zest.
Drink styling by Michelle Gatton for Hello Artists; prop styling by Summer Moore for Honey Artists
Chelsea Kyle for Men’s Journal

2. Cardinal

From French 75 Bar, New Orleans

  • 1⁄2 oz Courvoisier cognac
  • 1 oz red wine syrup*
  • 1⁄2 oz lemon juice
  • 3 oz sparkling wine, like Mumm
  1. Combine cognac, red wine syrup, and lemon juice in a shaker.
  2. Fill with ice, shake until chilled, and strain into a champagne glass.
  3. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with lemon twist.

*Red Wine Syrup

  • 2 cups red wine, like a cabernet or other savory red
  • 14 oz sugar
  • 5 oz orange trimmings
  • 20 cloves
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  1. Add all ingredients to a saucepan. Simmer for 20 minutes; strain and cool.
Drink styling by Michelle Gatton for Hello Artists; prop styling by Summer Moore for Honey Artists
Chelsea Kyle for Men’s Journal

3. Space Juice for Jered

From Punch House, Chicago

Makes roughly 20 drinks

  • 1 bottle (750 ml) reposado tequila
  • 12 oz sparkling wine
  • 8 oz Campari
  • 3 oz fresh lime juice
  • 3 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 3 cups fresh grapefruit juice
  • 2 cups black pepper tea (1 tbsp peppercorns steeped in simmering water for 20 minutes)
  • The peels of 2 lemons and 2 grapefruit
  • 5 oz sugar
  1. Combine ingredients in a punch bowl over a large block of ice. Garnish with a handful of fresh sage leaves.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Food & Drink