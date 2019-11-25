



When holiday party season is in full swing, there are few better ways to impress your guests than with a champagne cocktail. Here are three sparkling picks for your next soiree.

1. Champagne Sidecar

From Special Club, New York City

Makes four drinks

1⁄2 cup sugar

Zest from 1 orange, removed in long strips with a vegetable peeler

4 oz cognac

3 oz fresh lemon juice

16 oz dry champagne, chilled

In small saucepan, bring sugar and 1⁄2 cup water to a boil over high heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add orange zest, reserving 4 strips. Remove from heat and let steep for 15 minutes; strain. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake cognac, lemon juice, and 2 oz orange syrup. Divide among four chilled coupe glasses. Top with champagne; garnish with reserved orange zest.

2. Cardinal

From French 75 Bar, New Orleans

1⁄2 oz Courvoisier cognac

1 oz red wine syrup*

1⁄2 oz lemon juice

3 oz sparkling wine, like Mumm

Combine cognac, red wine syrup, and lemon juice in a shaker. Fill with ice, shake until chilled, and strain into a champagne glass. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with lemon twist.

*Red Wine Syrup

2 cups red wine, like a cabernet or other savory red

14 oz sugar

5 oz orange trimmings

20 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Add all ingredients to a saucepan. Simmer for 20 minutes; strain and cool.

3. Space Juice for Jered

From Punch House, Chicago

Makes roughly 20 drinks

1 bottle (750 ml) reposado tequila

12 oz sparkling wine

8 oz Campari

3 oz fresh lime juice

3 oz fresh lemon juice

3 cups fresh grapefruit juice

2 cups black pepper tea (1 tbsp peppercorns steeped in simmering water for 20 minutes)

The peels of 2 lemons and 2 grapefruit

5 oz sugar

Combine ingredients in a punch bowl over a large block of ice. Garnish with a handful of fresh sage leaves.

