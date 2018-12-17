3 Healthy Holiday Recipes to Make On The Go





The holidays are just around the corner. When it comes to carving a path through all those gingerbread cookies and heavy dishes that you know will appear in your kitchen like out of thin air, we’ve got you covered with these three healthy recipes that are ideal to make on-the-go.

Get outside, make a day of exploring and then get cozy with these savory and sweet suggestions that will add a little balance to your holiday eating routine, but still pack a ton of flavor. As a side note: all three recipes can be served together, or mix it up and create your own, new family tradition.

Winter Weather Lentils

Serves 4

Ingredients

– 1 cup dried lentils

– 1/2 carrot

– Zest of 1 orange

– 2 bay leaves

– 2 garlic cloves

– 2 ounces goat cheese

– ¼ cup fresh mint, chopped fine

– 3 Tbsp olive oil

– 2 Tbsp lemon juice

– 2 Tbl red wine vinegar

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

– Place lentils in a colander and rinse with water until the water is clear.

– Combine lentils, bay leaf, garlic cloves and carrot in a pot and cover with water.

– Bring to a boil and then simmer until tender (about a half hour).

– Drain lentils, removing garlic, bay leaf and carrot.

– Rinse with cold water, then drain again.

– Put into a bowl twice the size of the lentils.

– Combine with orange zest, olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper, and mint; Let sit for 30 minutes.

– Just before serving, add crumbled goat cheese and lightly toss.

Woods & Sea Grilled Scallops

Serves 4

Ingredients

– 1 pound scallops

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– 1 shallot, thinly sliced

– 1 lemon, sliced into thin rounds

– 2 tbsp whole grain mustard

– 1 tbsp maple syrup

Instructions

– Soak the cedar plank in water for an hour.

– Heat the gas grill.

– Season shallot and lemon slices with olive oil, salt and pepper.

– Mix whole grain mustard and maple syrup together in a small dish.

– Heat the gas grill on high for ten minutes. Set the cedar plank on the grate of the grill and heat for 2-3 minutes.

– Open grill, turn cedar planks over. Place shallot and lemon slices in a row on the cedar plank. Close lid and let heat for 2 minutes.

– Spoon 1/2 tsp of mustard/maple mixture on each scallop and place on top of the lemon slices.

– Close the grill and cook 8-10 minutes or until the scallops are opaque through the center.

Ski Slope Truffles

Serves 6

Ingredients

– 3.5 oz dark chocolate

– 2 tbsp coconut cream

– 1.75 oz of coconut oil

– 2 tbsp plus 1 tsp gin (We used Oak and Grist)

– ¼ tsp salt

– 2 tbsp fresh rosemary leaves

– Cocoa powder for coating truffles

Instructions

– Fill a medium sized pot with water and bring it to a boil.

– Place a bowl on top of the pot, making sure the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water.

– Place rosemary leaves and coconut cream in the bowl and bring to a light simmer.

– Turn off the heat, cover and let cool for 2 hours, allowing coconut cream to coat the rosemary.

– Reheat the mixture and remove the rosemary. (It’s ok if you don’t get every piece out.)

– Add the chopped dark chocolate, coconut oil and salt to the coconut cream.

– Warm until the chocolate melts, stirring often.

– Stir in the gin until incorporated.

– Pour mixture into a container and cover with a lid.

– Stir occasionally as it cools to keep all of the ingredients incorporated.

– Let cool until set.

– Scoop truffles with a small spoon, then roll in cocoa powder to coat. Enjoy!

