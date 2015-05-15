3 Simple Ways to Make Superior Tacos From Scratch

Whether it’s lamb barbacoa, pulled pork, or grilled veggie, the key to a great taco is a balance among the tortilla, fillings, and garnishes. Unfortunately, most home cooks treat tacos like burritos, overstuffing them with a dozen different ingredients, giving little thought to the mash-up of flavors. A taco is supposed to be uncomplicated, and they should be light enough for you to eat a few in a single sitting.

RELATED: Easy to Make BBQ Chicken Tacos



“Sometimes the best tacos are the most simple,” says Rick Bayless, the renowned chef behind Red O restaurants and the Emmy-nominated host of PBS’s Mexico: One Plate at a Time. “With just a few ingredients and a heat source, you’re never far away from a good meal.”

These three recipes demonstrate just how easy and versatile the taco can be. The trick is to make it all from scratch (or as much as you can) with the best ingredients you can find — and don’t forget the lime squeeze.