Here’s the truth about most “Best Whiskeys” lists you’ll find online: a slideshow of rare Pappy Van Winkles and Macallan Lalique releases aren’t going to help you on a Friday afternoon at your local liquor store, when you’re trying to find something great to sip on through the weekend and beyond.

With that in mind, we created this list: our comprehensive guide to the whiskeys that are worth buying now—that you can actually buy right now. Whether you’re looking for massive peat smoke for a fireside winter night, an easy summer daytime sipper on the rocks, or a bold budget bourbon for a batch of Old Fashioneds, we’ve got the perfect bottle for you.

