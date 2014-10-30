4 Food and Booze Pairings That Are Perfect for Fall

2. Pulled pork and pinot noir

General rule of thumb: Full-bodied wines go with heavier, more boldly flavored foods (like cabernet sauvignon and grilled steak), and lighter wines work with delicately flavored fare (e.g., chardonnay and pan-seared cod). I recently found out on a trip to Twomey Cellars in California that both pinot and pork fall in the middle of that light-heavy spectrum, making them a perfect match. Midway between a full-bodied cab and a lighter, fruitier merlot, pinot noir is a versatile match for many foods, including pork, poultry, and mushrooms.

“Pinot is also great with seafood, like salmon, tuna, and grilled shrimp—which might come as a surprise, since people think they can’t do red wine with fish,” says Laurie Forster, author of The Sipping Point: A Crash Course in Wine. Another thing to keep in mind with a dish like pulled-pork pizza: Salt lowers your perception of the wine’s acidity (its tangy, sharp sensation). “Salty foods need wine with higher acid, like sauvignon blanc or pinot noir, rather than less-acidic ones, like chardonnay or shiraz,” says Foster.

How to make slow-cooked BBQ pulled-pork pizza

Ingredients

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp packed dark brown sugar

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

2 Tbsp oregano

2 tsp + 1 tsp sea salt

2 lbs pork shoulder, twine or netting removed

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 lb premade pizza dough, thawed

1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup shaved pecorino romano cheese

¼ cup fresh cilantro (optional)

Directions

1. Set a crock pot to its lowest setting. Add yellow onion, garlic, and vinegar.

2. In a bowl, combine brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, oregano, and 2 tsp of the salt. Rub mixture over pork shoulder. Place in crock pot, cover, and cook for 5-8 hours. 30 minutes prior to finishing the pork, add the red onion.

3. Lightly flour a clean work surface. Roll dough into a rectangle and place on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and remaining tsp of sea salt.

4. Spread barbecue sauce over pizza. Top with 2 cups pulled pork and bake at 375° for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and place back in the oven for 2-3 minutes.

5. Remove from oven and top with cilantro.