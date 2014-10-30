4 Food and Booze Pairings That Are Perfect for Fall

4. Breakfast burritos and Sriracha Mary

When a morning dish is on the indulgent side—with ingredients like eggs, cheese, cured meats, and/or a creamy sauce—the beverage you pair with it should be slightly acidic in order to refresh the palate between bites, advises Tristan Baggetta, bartender at Rye on the Road in San Francisco. Hence the popularity of bloody Marys (tomato juice and vodka), mimosas (orange juice and champagne), and bellinis (peach puree and prosecco) alongside weekend brunch dishes.

For a twist on the classic Mary, try Asian-inspired condiments like sriracha, soy sauce, or Thai chilis. Or switch up your main ingredient with something more unusual: “I like to swap out tomato juice for freshly squeezed carrot juice, then add the traditional ‘bloody’ seasonings as well as a little shot of beef consommé for a kick,” says Baggetta. More boldly flavored brunch dishes can stand up to stronger spirits like tequila and gin. “Huevos rancheros? Hand me a bloody María (a Mary made with tequila instead of vodka) with a short beer on the side,” says Baggetta.

How to make a breakfast burrito

Ingredients

½ lb red potatoes cut into ½-inch cubes

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tsp sea salt, divided

½ red or yellow onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, diced

4 eggs, beaten

1/8 tsp black pepper

2 whole-wheat tortillas

1 tbsp grated Monterey jack cheese

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

2. Toss potatoes with 1 tbsp olive oil and ½ tsp sea salt. Place on a rack and roast for 30 minutes, or until tender when poked with a fork.

3. Meanwhile, heat a skillet with the remaining olive oil. Sauté onion until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper and sauté for 2 more minutes.

4. Add eggs, pepper, and remaining ½ tsp salt to the pan. Cook over medium-low heat until light and fluffy.

5. Lay out 1 tortilla and spread half of the egg mixture down the center. Top with the cheese and roasted red potatoes. Fold over one side and roll into a burrito shape. Repeat with the remaining tortilla.

How to make a Sriracha Bloody Mary

Ingredients

¼ cup premium vodka

3 cups low-sodium tomato juice

¼ cup olive juice strained from a jar of olives

1 tsp prepared horseradish

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 lime, cut into wedges

2 squeezes sriracha sauce (approximately 2 tbsp)

For garnish:

Salt, to rim glasses

Ice

Olives

Ground black pepper

Celery stalks with leaves

Directions

1. In a large pitcher, combine all cocktail ingredients, swirl with a wooden spoon, and add ice as needed. Adjust seasoning as desired.

2. Serve in chilled salt-rimmed glasses filled with ice. Top each with a lime wedge, add a celery stalk and olives, and season with ground black pepper to taste.