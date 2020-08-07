4 Trail Snacks That Actually Taste Good

I love snacking. I firmly believe it’s one of the greatest joys in life aside from a walk-on tram or and a double-digit storm report. I live by the mantra that lunch starts when you put your skis on and ends when dinner’s ready.

On a big day in the mountains, it’s seemingly impossible to keep up with the number of calories required to haul ourselves uphill, and I always find myself scrambling for new and interesting things to eat on the skin track or bike trail. My 10-year-old self would be shocked to hear this, but I’ve finally grown sick of PB&Js and chocolate bars.

Here are a few of my favorite trail snacks that taste good on any day in the mountains.