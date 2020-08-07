4 Trail Snacks That Actually Taste Good

Honey Stinger Performance Chews GET IT

Honey Stinger’s new Plus+ Performance Chews are the perfect pick-me-up in the middle of a long bike ride or ski tour. Designed with long pushes in mind, the Plus+ chews have 75mg of caffeine per 155-calorie package along with extra electrolytes including 160mg of sodium, 50mg of potassium, and 20mg of calcium.

I’ve found extra sodium and caffeine can do wonders for a long day in the mountains (alongside plenty of sugar) and the Plus+ chews give me the extra kick I’m looking for, with delicious flavors that don’t make you feel gross. The Lemon Ginger flavor is killer and saved me from an almost-bonk a few weeks ago on an 8-hour bike ride. The slim package also makes it easy to keep these stashed in pockets to quick access without having to come to a complete stop.

[$29; backcountry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!