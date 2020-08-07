4 Trail Snacks That Actually Taste Good

NUUN Endurance Strawberry Lemonade Hydration Mix GET IT

Having a bottle of Nuun Endurance Strawberry Lemonade is like a secret weapon in the mountains. This one is tasty and energizing, complete with 25 milligrams of caffeine, 380 milligrams of sodium, 200 milligrams of potassium, and 20 milligrams of magnesium—it’s ideal for days where you’re sweating out of pores you didn’t even know you had. I’ve been drinking this stuff for a few weeks this summer and notice the biggest difference the longer I’m out. It’s also pretty light and incredibly easy on the stomach. I can only imagine how helpful it’ll be on spring ski tours. The strawberry lemonade flavor doesn’t exactly taste like the super sweet stuff from childhood, but it’s incredibly refreshing, even when your water isn’t ice cold.

One scoop only has 60 calories so it won’t replace a proper snack, but that makes it easy to keep drinking it throughout the day. The Endurance mix is part of Nuun’s Podium Series, which includes a before, during, and after electrolyte mix that works as a system to keep the body hydrated, slow the onset of fatigue, and speed up recovery. You don’t need all three to get the benefits of extra electrolytes but I say the more the merrier with this stuff. I also may or may not have mixed some ginger beer and whiskey with my Nuun Recovery mix and I won’t say I regret it. Multitasking at its finest.

[$20; rei.com]

