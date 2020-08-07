4 Trail Snacks That Actually Taste Good

Patagonia Provisions Regenerative Organic Chile Mango GET IT

The perfect summit snack, Patagonia Provisions’ Organic Chili Mango is sweet, a little bit spicy, and incredibly difficult to stop eating. It’s a pretty simple snack as trail food goes (the only ingredients are mango, lime, and chile), but the natural sugars in mango still provide a solid energy boost. Plus, it tastes like real food which is always a bonus on a long day fueled by different forms of solidified sugar. It’s a tasty snack I’ve enjoyed in abundance in the mountains as well as in front of my desk, which I think is a true testament to the deliciousness of it.

Patagonia’s Chile Mango is also produced by Sol Simple, one of the first food suppliers with a Regenerative Organic Certification, which certifies that the agricultural products grown benefit the health of the soil, farmers, and environment. An interesting backstory for a little piece of dried fruit.

[$7; rei.com]

