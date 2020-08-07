4 Trail Snacks That Actually Taste Good

Skaratch Labs Anytime Energy Bar Variety Mix GET IT

When spending a long time on the trail, it’s easy to get sick of the same chocolate bars and sugary snacks that usually make up my lunch. Skratch steers away from traditional flavors with their Anytime Energy Bars, and I must say it’s quite refreshing. None of them are overly sweet, and some (like Parmesan and Sundried Tomato) are actually savory. The eccentric flavors take a second to get used to, but I say don’t knock it ‘till you try it—the Ginger Miso bar has become one of my all-time faves.

Nut butters, oats, and rice puffs make up the base, with various dried fruits, nuts, and grains sprinkled in. There aren’t any sketchy ingredients that I can’t pronounce (my general rule of thumb when picking snacks) and if you still favor fruitier flavors, the Cherry Pistachio bar always hits the spot along with the raspberries and lemons.

[$29.50; rei.com]

