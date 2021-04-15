5 Best CBD Gummies You Need To Try

CBD is one of America’s fastest growing trends.

After federally legalizing hemp production and consumption in the 2018 Farm Bill, a by-product of that was CBD becoming one of the most popular supplements out. Although it’s not traditional marijuana (which is still a Schedule I drug), CBD also is derived from the cannabis family, making it host similar effects, however, doesn’t contain the psychoactive ingredient THC, the part that gets you ‘high’.

One of the biggest surprises from CBD is how widespread the consumption has been. Out of the gate, CBD was being used by the old and young, bringing on many new users who never even used traditional marijuana. Testimonials of the product claim it to be helpful with everything from trying to fall asleep to more serious conditions like anxiety. Although these claims are unverified by the FDA, early research has been promising.

With word-of-mouth growing on CBD’s potential, an important aspect in keeping a strong and healthy community of users is delivering quality products. Although cannabis, and more specifically marijuana, have traditionally been smoked, one of the biggest methods of consumption for CBD are edibles. Ranging from gummies to beef jerky (and a slew of other food products in between), edibles are one of the biggest consumables in CBD. This has led to numerous entrepreneurs flooding the market with different types of CBD candies, making it ever more challenging to know who’s legit versus who’s making bunk products.

As an ongoing practice, we want to ensure the CBD community of who’s setting the standard for quality gummies against the competition. This is why we put together a guide on who’s producing the best CBD gummies and why. No matter how experienced you are with CBD, this will serve as a good foundation for what to look for, as well as who to compare your current favorites against. Let’s dive in:

How Did We Make This List?

In compiling a list of the best CBD gummies, we decided to create an unbiased set of parameters to apply against every product. The results are based on independent research and only include brands that are transparent with their practices. After going back and forth on what the criteria should be, here’s what we came up with to ensure we remained objective:

Analyze the opinion of experts, including reviews and recommendations made by noteworthy publications or sources. This includes individuals who’ve worked in the marijuana industry and understand the nuances and function of creating quality products. Look through reviews by customers, testing their word against experts. This also includes going through independent reviews on Instagram and Youtube, as well as what’s being discussed in forums like Reddit. Things like spam were an automatic disqualifier. Looking into the details of products, their ingredients, and lab results. Every aspect needs to be up-to-date, conducting cross-comparisons to what the lab testing company states. Finally, we tested the product ourselves or talked with trusted peers who had. This guaranteed we wouldn’t be duped simply by online appeal or a flashy social media presence.

Best CBD Gummies

Through our criteria, we were able to break down our favorite CBD gummies, which include:

Verma Farms– Best Overall Evn CBD– Best New Gummies Penguin CBD– Tastiest Sour Worms Medterra- Worthy Mention Charlotte’s Web- Good Variety

All of these products are competitively the best CBD gummies that money can buy while also respectively remaining at the top of their game.

Factors That Help Us Decide the Best CBD Gummies

Here’s a quick breakdown of the factors we used to decide which CBD gummies are the best on the market:

Hemp Source

The hemp source is perhaps the most important factor that goes into any gummy. After all, this is the core of the product, providing what everyone’s looking for: CBD that’s effective. Anything less is unsatisfactory (and, practically a waste of money). This all comes down to how it’s grown, as well as where it comes from. As production is now legal in all 50 states, there are newcomers who’ve sprung up in different climates (such as the south) that are providing quality outdoor-grown hemp.

While a lot of the CBD gummies on our list are sourced from different places, there are a few things all of them had to include. First, all of their products need to be approved farms following FDA guidelines on the sale and production of hemp. Second, being a consistent supplier for the past few years, highlighting their efforts. And finally, back-checking their lab tests are legit, ensuring that they use top-tier quality hemp.

Extraction Methods

The CBD for gummies is extracted in a number of different methods.

Perhaps the most popular method is CO2, which is the most efficient and easy to produce the industry.

With CO2 extraction, the product produces the best yield. Although it’s slightly more expensive, it’s also becoming the industry standard. This process utilizes compressed liquid carbon dioxide to extract molecules off of the plant. After the CO2 evaporates, the remaining liquid is CBD oil, which is then used in making gummies.

Extract Types

There are three primary extraction methods for CBD gummies, which are identified in three main forms: isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum.

The simplest way to identify these is based on how much was left raw from the original oil versus how much intervention occurred. Here’s our breakdown:

Isolate

Isolate is the most filtered out of the group and contains the lowest risk for containing THC. Although it’s highly unlikely you’ll get ‘high’ from full or broad spectrum, some people are allergic or intolerant. Granted, that doesn’t mean you’ll fail a drug test, but rather how your body responds.

With isolate, every chemical is removed, leaving only the CBD. Generally found in an oil or powder form, this is popular amongst people who’ve never taken CBD before. Finally, we’ll note that CBD doesn’t have what’s called an ‘entourage effect’, whereas the other components of the plant help ‘lift up’ the overall feeling of CBD.

Full Spectrum

Full Spectrum is considered the least filtered type of CBD. While some contain THC, almost all CBD oil sold outside of recreational legal marijuana states contain less than 0.3%. In other words, you won’t get high or fail your drug test.

Big CBD fans prefer full spectrum varieties because they feel it’s stronger. Many swear that the components of raw CBD oil are what’s responsible for the ‘entourage effect’, however, cannabinoids work differently for everyone. Ultimately, the most unfiltered choice to see what raw CBD is about is full spectrum.

Broad Spectrum

Finally we have broad spectrum CBD, which is considered the happy medium between full-spectrum and isolates. Still containing cannabinoids, broad spectrum has been cited on having the entourage effect while remaining around 0% THC.

Potency

CBD’s strength is measured in milligrams (mg). The higher the mg per volume, the more potent the CBD will be, and thus, more noticeable the effects will be. In combination with other ingredients (such as melatonin for sleep), these aspects will help determine what CBD is best for you. Consult with your doctor if you’re unsure how much CBD your body could take.

Lab Results

Any CBD company worth consuming will hire an independent third-party to test all of their products regularly. Most CBD brands update these once every year, with some even more frequent. Every product on our list has back checked their test results.

Price

Although CBD is still in its infancy, pricing can vary quite a bit. As it’s already standard practice for companies to include dosage, price, lab results, and ingredients, it’s relatively easy to gauge if someone is trying to pull a fast one. Overall, it’s important to distinguish the details on why some CBD products are worth more than others.

Brand Transparency

Beyond CBD, transparency is important for any brand. For gummies, this includes not only things like test results and ingredients, but showing their process, what they share on social media, and even if their founders are easily accessible/visible. Not sharing basic information is suspect, not giving enough detail for what’s ultimately being consumed.

Customer Service

Being able to not only reach out to customer service but get a timely response is vital. We tested a complaint on every company, as well as followed up with other customers as well (including those who had negative reviews on social media).

Company Policies

Items like return policies are crucial to understanding how a company treats their customers. For this reason, we dove into what each one included, helping you ensure you’re able to test what’s best for you.

Website Experience

Finally, we dive through what it’s like to buy the gummies on desktop, tablet, and mobile. As a lot of people might be using these companies regularly to re-up, it’s important that the purchase process is seamless. Not just in checking out but also in what’s provided information-wise. Like we said, transparency is vital- giving customers a chance to really learn what a product is about.

Our Top Picks For The Best CBD Gummies

Verma Farm’s CBD Gummies have been the most popular CBD gummy for years, and this year they continue to innovate with some of the best CBD products we’ve ever come across.

Pulling inspiration from the mountains of Hawaii, Verma Farms has a holistic approach to CBD, aiming to stay consistent with their products each and every time. As an early front runner in the industry, they helped set the bar for high quality CBD. With gummies as one of their first flagship products, they’ve only set out to improve their recipes and formula, perfecting what the best CBD gummy looks like.

One of our favorite value collections in CBD overall is Verma Farm’s starter pack, which starts at $149.99. Additionally, Verma Farm’s hosts all your favorite childhood favorites too, such as sour worms, gummy bears, apple rings, and rainbow tape. The overall selection for Verma Farms hosts an approach that’s best of both worlds: providing solutions for guilt-free consumption or unapologetically sweet.

If you’re looking for a performance gummy, they have that covered as well. Their Sleep, Energy, and Recovery gummies are world class.

Sourcing their hemp from American suppliers, Verma Farms hosts a sense of being more socially responsible than a lot of brands. Furthermore, their mission of giving back to the community has boded well for them both holistically and in terms of creating solid products. With pesticide-free, natural ingredients, Verma Farms has some of the better selection on the market.

Product & Brand Highlights

USA Grown Hemp

A wide range of flavors available

Ethically-sourced

Affordably priced

Quality gummies

Hemp Source

USA

Extract Type

Low Fuss CO2 Extraction

Size

250mg and 500mg blends available

Ingredients

Varies per edible, but primarily natural and artificial flavoring, plus food coloring.

Lab Results

5 mg or 25mg CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

Free shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

30-day refund policy for unopened and unused products.

Website Experience

The website makes buying/subscribing easy. Streamlined and built for mobile/tablet/desktop.

Price

$44.99 for the 250mg and $59.99 for the 500mg

Coupons

N/A

Overview

This is the best CBD gummies With a great variety of flavors and a ton of value in every offering, Verma Farms is the whole package. Overall, Verma Farms is the team setting the bar for CBD gummies.

At number two we have Evn CBD, who have transformed themselves as one of the top brands in the industry. Coming in with a regular and sour flavored CBD gummy, Evn CBD keeps their lineup simple, however, they also work incredibly hard to ensure they do them well. As both options start at $35.00, they’re easily some of the more affordable options for gummies, especially if you’re just getting started into CBD.

For their gummies, both the sour and regular version contain a 20 count at 200mg, providing around 10mg per gummy. Additionally, their ingredients include broad spectrum CBD, highlighting the possible entourage effect. Hosting a set of organically grown, gluten free ingredients, Evn CBD keeps their offerings relatively straightforward while also hosting a better product than most would consider. Don’t sleep on Evn CBD, as they’re certainly out to set the score.

Product & Brand Highlights

Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD

Organically grown in Colorado

Sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices.

Low-temperature CO2 extraction

All-Natural ingredients

Hemp Source

Colorado

Extract Type

CO2 Extraction Process

Size

200mg

Ingredients

Broad-Spectrum CBD, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring, Natural Coloring, Coconut Oil

Lab Results

51-216.53 mg/unit

Shipping Policy

Free shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

30-day refund policy.

Website Experience

Easy to navigate, very straightforward. Works well on mobile, tablet, and desktop. Overall, simple to use.

Price

$35 or $65 for the combo pack

Coupons

N/A

Overview

Evn CBD has been rising through the ranks as an unexpected top candidate for producing the best CBD gummies. By dedicating themselves to quality over quantity or variety, they’ve been able to conquer the market for what they’re after. Especially if you’re a fan of sours, Evn CBD has got your back.

#3. Penguin CBD – Tastiest Sour Worms

If you’re looking for high-quality CBD gummies and are a fan of classic sour worms, then you can’t beat Penguin CBD. They taste so good, they’re even better than most regular gummy brands. Merry Jane—the top cannabis resource on the internet—named them the #1 CBD gummy on the market and we’re inclined to agree with them.

Penguin’s CBD gummies are made with CBD isolate. That means you can rest assured that they contain absolutely zero THC or any other unwanted compounds. Each worm features 10mg of CBD, and they come in 30-count jars.

Every batch of Penguin’s gummies are tested by independent third-party labs, with the results regularly posted to the website. Penguin also offers free domestic shipping with every order.

Product & Brand Highlights

0% THC, certified by lab results

Delicious & top quality

Organically grown in Oregon

Low-temperature CO2 extraction

Priced great

Hemp Source

Oregon

Extract Type

Low-temperature CO2 extraction

Size

300mg

Ingredients

· Natural and artificial flavoring, full list on site.

Lab Results

10mg CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

Shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

30-day refund policy for any reason.

Website Experience

Sleek and beautiful overall experience. Easy to use on mobile, tablet, and desktop. Did a great job of being informative without being overbearing.

Price

$45 for 300mg or $36 with a subscription

Coupons

MENSJOURNAL for 10% off

Overview

As a brand that’s setting the standard for quality CBD, it’s no surprise that Penguin CBD is providing one of the best options on the market. With affordable pricing and an easy-to-use website, Penguin CBD has a ton of upside, especially for the price. We give them a 10/10 rating.

#4. Medterra- Best Melatonin-Infused Gummy

One of the most popular categories of CBD gummies is those infused with melatonin, an active ingredient that helps people fall asleep. As a natural hormone your brain produces, melatonin is your brain’s response to darkness, helping you time out your circadian rhythm in order to fall asleep on time. This is especially important for those who work irregular hours or suffer from anxiety attacks while trying to fall asleep. Although there are a lot of companies that produce melatonin infused gummies, Medterra is by far our favorite.

Medterra hosts a CBD-melatonin blend called Sleep Tight, which are $39.99 for 30 gummies at 25mg per piece. Also infused with passion flower and lemon balm, Medterra keeps the ingredients interesting, hosting a wide variety designed to help you fall asleep. Made with Kentucky-grown hemp, Medterra maintains a strong basis through-and-through.

Product & Brand Highlights

High-quality CBD and melatonin

Contains Chamomile and passion flower

Organically-grown

Reasonably priced

Effective in falling asleep

Hemp Source

Kentucky

Extract Type

N/A

Size

750mg

Ingredients

Lemon Balm, Chamomile, L-Theanine, Passion Flower, CBD, 5-HTP, Melatonin, Tapioca Syrup, Natural Sugar, Water, Citrus Pectin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, and Malic Acid

Lab Results

4 CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

Ships to all 50 states

Refund Policies

30-day refund policy.

Website Experience

Easy to navigate on every device. Simple to follow along. Not much to complain about in this category.

Price

$39.99 for the 750mg

Coupons

N/A

Overview

Medterra makes our favorite melatonin-infused CBD gummy, hands down. A simple but efficient way to help fall asleep, this is an easy solution to consider. Especially with so many other brands also vying to be the frontrunner for melatonin-infused CBD products, Medterra shines through. Pop a couple of these before bed if you’re feeling like you need a good night’s rest.

#5. Charlotte’s Web- Best Variety

To round out our list is Charlotte’s Web, who are considered some of the godfathers of CBD. If you’re not familiar, Charlotte’s Web is the name of an original strain of CBD, specifically designed to host more CBD than any other cannabis plant. The namesake stuck along, making them continue to be one of the best CBD producers to this day, especially for gummies.

For their gummies, Charlotte’s Web has a few different options including Calm, Recovery, and Sleep, which are all intent-driven combinations. Additionally, their gummies all start at $29.99, making them some of the better value propositions on this list. And as they all host natural and organic ingredients, they’re easily one of the best CBD gummies that money can buy.

Product & Brand Highlights

Full-Spectrum CBD

Non-GMO

Grown in Colorado

All-Natural Product

Reasonably priced

Hemp Source

USA

Extract Type

Full-Spectrum

Size

30, 60, and 90 counts all at 10mg per piece.

Ingredients

Full Spectrum CBD, Lemon Balm, and other ingredients.

Lab Results

10 mg CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

Shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

30-day refund policy.

Website Experience

Easy to use and navigate on all devices. Simple layout and clean design. An overall great experience.

Price

30 count is $29.99, 60 count is $44.99, and 90 count is $56.99.

Coupons

N/A

Overview

One of the better CBD brands on the market, Charlotte’s Web provides a knockout performance with these combinations. A simple but efficient lineup, the three combinations they include aren’t anything flashy but give the best choices when it comes to exploring what CBD gummies have to offer. An overall great company that’s been setting the bar in CBD for almost a decade, Charlotte’s Web is a wonderful brand to fall into.

How Do CBD Gummies Work?

When ingested, CBD interacts with our endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating certain mechanisms of the body. Early research has suggested it’s not impossible for the endocannabinoid system to potential symptoms, especially in the right setting.

Finally, CBD can vary from person to person depending on their tolerance, size, and dosage. It’s ultimately best to start slow and work your way up with dosages, bringing yourself into a full stride where CBD gummies work for you.

Is CBD Safe to Take? How Much Should I Use?

CBD is perfectly fine for people of all ages to take. While you might want to consult with your doctor before starting to take it heavily as a precaution in case it interferes with other medicine, taking too much CBD will most likely just make you sleepy. However, as everyone’s different, it’s best to talk with a medical professional first.

A good rule of thumb is to start slow and work your way up with CBD. Even if a dosage isn’t harmful, that’s not to say you shouldn’t simply try to make it worth best within your lifestyle; for example, some people take a lighter dosage (10mg) during the day while a heavier dosage at night (25mg). Do your research on which one fits best for you, highlighting your body type, weight, dosage, and frequency of using CBD.

Consider Product Quality

As this is something you’re putting in your body, the best CBD gummies are those not skimping on ingredients, process, or quality. Ultimately, this isn’t worth sacrificing, even when it comes to what a gummy is made out of (such as high fructose corn syrup). Some noteworthy things to lookout for include verifying lab results, if the CBD has a USDA organic label, or even if they share where the product is produced. Everything plays into account when it comes to quality, culminating in if it’s really worth your bottom dollar or not.

Conclusion

CBD has been one of the most exciting trends in America. As something loved by the old and young, it’s swept the nation as a practice that’s practically a catch-all for a number of different symptoms. While still a relatively young industry, CBD is also fast growing and hosting an array of groundbreaking innovation, with a wide variety of entrepreneurs aiming to make a change in the industry. However, with all that’s shifting also means you need to be more diligent in your search.

While we’ve covered some of the bases when it comes to finding a top-tier CBD brand, it’s important to make your own criteria of what’s important to you. After all, some people are going to want products with everything organic, while others care more about hosting ingredients like CBG. If you’re just starting out, pick and choose a few CBD companies that you think would benefit you, making a list of what’s important in your purchase.

Another helpful suggestion in your search is to talk with your friends and family on any CBD they might use. Word-of-mouth can always be a great starting point, with CBD gummies as no exception. Furthermore, try to seek out influencers on Instagram and YouTube that have some skin in the game, as people who look at a variety of products and know who’s producing quality versus those making bunk goods. While not everyone’s trying to shovel snake oil, there are still less than satisfactory suppliers out there looking to separate you from your money as well.

Finally, it’s important to note that this is just the beginning of the CBD industry. With that being said, we’re excited to see what the future of this industry has to offer, highlighting things like how gummies can host an extended release or contain other ingredients that might further heighten the entourage effect. With different intents and uses, there are a number of different ways CBD gummies could be produced to accentuate your day; for example, in exasperating the effects for pain relief or anxiety. Overall, this list serves as a great starting point, as we’re excited to bring on more categories in what the best overall CBD gummies are for years to come.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!