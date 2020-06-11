Food & Drink

5 Great Deals For Father’s Day From Omaha Steaks

Filet for Father's Day Pack
5
Omaha Steaks 5 / 5

Filet for Father’s Day Pack

GET IT!

Get your dad a savory, gourmet meal with this pack from Omaha Steaks. Filet Mignons, brisket burgers, jumbo franks, scalloped potatoes, new york cheesecake, and some signature seasoning. Dad will have a blast cooking these bad boys up.

Get It: Pick up the Filet for Father’s Day Pack ($149; was $297) at Omaha Steaks

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink