5 of the Healthiest Nuts and Seeds to Snack on When Hunger Strikes

It’s easy to reach for foods that are saccharine sweet or full of fat when you’re hungry. But they only satisfy your brain—not your stomach. And they’re definitely not doing your body any favors, especially not when compared to the healthiest nuts and seeds easily found in your supermarket.

Stock up on these great snacks instead of processed sugars; full of healthy fat, vitamins, and minerals, they’re the perfect pick-me-up.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!