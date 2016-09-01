5 of the Healthiest Nuts and Seeds to Snack on When Hunger Strikes

Cacao nibs and dark chocolate (the darker, the better)

Yep, chocolate. Cacao nibs, the unsweetened, plant-based source of prepared chocolate, have a high flavonoid content—comparable to that of tea, grapes, and berries—as well as fiber, iron, and copper. They’re subtly bitter but contrast well in sweets and even on pasta (in place of bread crumbs) or in salads for a nice crunch. With prepared chocolate, the key is finding the darkest chocolate you can still enjoy, then eating it daily in moderation as a snack or dessert.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!