Chia seeds

An Aztec staple, chia seeds have lots of calcium, omega-3s, and antioxidants. They can absorb about 10 times their weight in liquid, so they make a great pudding. (Mix with coconut or almond milk and let sit overnight.) Tiny and almost tasteless, they can also be sprinkled on anything or coated on meat/fish as a crust.

