5 Low Calorie Snacks That Actually Taste Good

Shrewd Food Sweet Variety Pack Protein Crisps GET IT!

Getting great taste with a late night snack can be a problem if counting calories is in the cards. The best tasting stuff in the world tends to be pretty gnarly for the body. But with these protein crisps, the great taste of Cookie & Cream or Strawberry & Cream in a healthier manner is well within reach. Can’t go wrong with these tasty treats.

Get It: Pick up the Shrewd Food Sweet Variety Pack Protein Crisps ($15) at Amazon.

