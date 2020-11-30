5 Reasons We’re Playing Starbucks For Life Over The Holidays

Sponsored Content

The holidays mean something different to everyone. For some, it’s time to settle into long-held traditions and for others, it’s a time to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation. While this year’s holiday season might be a bit different, you can count on some things staying the same — like the chance to win more than 2.5 million prizes from Starbucks, including the most enviable prize of all: Starbucks for Life. Yup, you read that right. If you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, you can already play Starbucks For Life, just hop on starbucksforlife.com and start playing! Not a member? Signing up is easy—just download the Starbucks app to start earning Stars and chances to win big.

Once you’re a Starbucks Rewards Member, each qualifying purchase at Starbucks (up to 2 plays per day) earns you a play in the Starbucks For Life game, as does completing the game’s weekly challenges. Simply tap the Snow Globe when you log into the game at the link above, and you’ll either get an Instant Win or a game piece to collect towards a prize. Here are five reasons we’re playing now through the New Year.

1. The Gift that Keeps on Giving: Starbucks for Life

For any Starbucks fan, this is truly the holy grail. And while Starbucks for Life (that means a daily credit to the winner’s Starbucks account for the next 30 years) might be the ultimate prize, it’s not the only one that will make you the most popular of your friends. You can also win Starbucks for a year, six months, three months or a month.

2. The 2.5 Million Other Prizes

While Starbucks for Life is the name of the game, you’ll have a shot at winning loads of other great prizes. Starbucks is offering a whole range of prizes that will surely brighten your holiday season. From noise-canceling Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds to exclusive Starbucks gear to Alaska Airlines® Roundtrip Travel Vouchers for a much-needed getaway when life permits, there’s something for everyone. And since it wouldn’t be the holiday season without a bit of giving, Starbucks is also donating one million meals to Feeding America®, a nonprofit, nationwide network of food banks.

3. Sampling the Holiday Menu Means More Chances to Win

The holidays are a special time of year, and that’s especially true when it comes to the Starbucks menu. Ordering limited-time offerings like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and other seasonal drinks and fare will give you chances to win (you can score up to two plays per day!). Order ahead on the Starbucks app or by scanning your app in-store or in the drive-thru and check out the latest seasonal drink offerings. And if that’s not enough motivation, remember that your first play is on the house, so what have you got to lose?

4. An Excuse to Pop Out for Some Chill Time

If things are a little busy/claustrophobic at home, popping out for a coffee is always a welcome excuse to dash outside. And lucky you: more visits to Starbucks during the holidays means more chances to win Starbucks for Life. Every purchase (up to two per day) gives you another opportunity to win, so there’s no excuse not to take a coffee break this holiday season.

5. It’s a Quick and Fun Dose of Holiday Vibes

Whatever your plan is for the holidays, things can get stressful at the end of the year. In addition to a chance to win big, daily plays on the Starbucks for Life game provide a bit of festive fun. No better way to take a break than playing a game with Betty the Yeti and Gingerbrad the Gingerbread man.

**From December 1, 2020 to January 4, 2021, Starbucks will donate the equivalent of 5 meals ($0.50) to Feeding America® as a prize in the Starbucks for Life program. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Maximum donation of $100,000 to Feeding America.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 AND OLDER AND WHO ARE MEMBERS OF THE STARBUCKS REWARDS LOYALTY PROGRAM AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Starbucks Partners (employees) are not eligible to win prizes. Participating stores only. Promotion ends 1/4/21. For Official Rules, how to enter without purchase, prizes, and odds, visit https://www.starbucksforlife.com. Sponsor: Starbucks Corporation, 2401 Utah Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98134.

Starbucks for Life means the winner will receive a daily credit for 30 years for one free food or beverage item at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. Excludes alcohol.

Starbucks for a Year, 6 Months, 3 Months, or 1 Month will be fulfilled as a daily credit for one free food item or standard menu beverage during the time period specified, which can be redeemed at participating stores.

Entrants can receive a maximum of 2 plays per day plus bonus opportunities to earn additional plays.

Game plays may be earned on eligible transactions at a participating Starbucks store. Purchases of alcohol, Starbucks Cards and Starbucks Card reloads are excluded. See starbucks.com/terms for details.

