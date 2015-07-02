Your favorite beverage is good for a lot more than quenching your thirst on a summer day and giving you the confidence to approach beautiful women. In fact, it’s perhaps the most underrated cooking ingredient in your kitchen. Beer can replace some or all of the liquid—water, stock, or wine—in practically any recipe, adding its own unique flavor without adding many calories and boosting your antioxidant intake.

So while you’re drinking suds anyway, save some for the recipes that follow all of which have significant health benefits and will change your opinion of beer as a mere empty-calorie indulgence food. Truth be told, you can have your drink and eat it, too.

Beer-Braised Chicken Tacos

Makes: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce, minced

1 tsp dried oregano 1/2 tsp cumin powder 1/4 tsp salt

1 cup Mexican beer

Juice of 1 lime

8 corn tortillas, warmed

2 plum tomatoes, diced

1 avocado, sliced

3/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Directions:

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and sear until browned on both sides. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.

2. Add onion to skillet and cook until softened. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add chipotle pepper, oregano, cumin, and salt; heat for 30 seconds. Stir in beer, scraping up any browned bits stuck to the bottom of the skillet.

3. Return chicken to skillet. Reduce heat to medium low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until chicken is tender, turning over once. Transfer chicken to a cutting board and slice thinly.

4. Add lime juice to skillet and stir; raise heat to medium high and cook for 10 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in chicken.

5. Divide the chicken evenly among warm tortillas. Top with tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cilantro.

Nutrition (per serving): 427 calories, 28g protein, 33g carbs, 20g fat