Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old

Aberfeldy has been making single malt in the Scottish Highlands since 1896 using only fresh water from the Pitilie Burn — the stream that runs alongside the distillery. The fruity, malty Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old brings invigorating notes of honey and spice, it also makes one hell of a hair of the dog. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $26-$70, 750ml]

