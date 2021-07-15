Balvenie Doublewood 12 Whiskey

Balvenie’s one of those distilleries that never gets enough attention for its interesting releases. Doublewood is one of its finished whiskies, where two different barrels have been in play. Tardie explains the whiskey spent over a decade in refill American oak casks, before being finished in first-fill European oak sherry casks. “Balvenie’s Doublewood was the early pioneer of introducing double maturation to the whiskey world,” says Tardie. A great sipping whiskey, the sherry wood adds an interesting layer of intrigue. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $64, 750ml]

