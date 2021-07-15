Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon

Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon is damn tough to outshine. The whiskey bleeds of satisfying orange and vanilla notes, and comes in one of the single most iconic bottles seen behind a bar. When booze meets lip, it coats your mouth with caramel and citrus, leaving just a slight burn in the back of your throat. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $65, 750ml]

