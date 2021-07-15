Bowmore 15 Scotch Whisky

When Ben Rojo, bartender at Angel’s Share, first got into Scotch whisky, he was drawn immediately to the peat monsters of Islay — stuff his wife claims turns his breath to “bandaids and cigarette butts.” He says his tastes have mellowed a little since then, “but Bowmore 15 is still my security blanket.” It’s got all the hallmark smoke and salinity that he fell in love with, and its tempered with the fruit and caramel of the finishing sherry casks. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $65-$112, 750ml]

