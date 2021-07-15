Buffalo Trace W.L. Weller 12

There are few bourbons more coveted than Pappy Van Winkle 12-Year Lot B. The problem: That bottle is impossible to find without a tremendous markup. Our advice: skip the Lot B and get this bottle instead. “Regaled as the ‘inexpensive’ Van Winkle Lot B, this wheated bourbon is one of the best values on the market,” says Bill Thomas, owner and whiskey curator at Washington, D.C.’s Jack Rose Dining Saloon. Though it’s quickly becoming scarce, it shouldn’t run more than $40. There are plenty of bloggers out there who think that you can approximate a bottle of Pappy blending this with another whiskey, but why bother when it’s so good?

