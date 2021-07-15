Bulleit Rye

Bulleit Rye should be the first whiskey you buy when stocking your bar. The clean spice and sweet vanilla flavors are complex and smooth enough to be savored neat. Yet this impressively affordable spirit is a cocktail’s best friend (especially when you’re working with an expert shaker set), seamlessly blending and complementing any bitters or liqueurs you throw at it. The bottle’s glass embossing also makes it the perfect candidate for a DIY project using this handy glass bottle cutter set. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $35, 750ml]

