Bushmills Black Bush Whiskey

This spicy blend is a favorite of Jack McGarry, a co-owner of The Dead Rabbit in New York. “Due to the heavy Sherry component,” Jack says, “the blend possesses wonderful Christmas cake notes of dried fruits and the prerequisite Christmas spices.” Despite its festive wintertime flavors, it’s suitable for year-round consumption when poured in a timeless whiskey glass. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $47, 750ml]

