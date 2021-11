Compass Box Hedonism Quindecimus Whisky

The youngest malt in the blend is 20 years old, creating a sweetness (think honey and flowers) that comes along with a heavy richness and no peat. This is one unique Scotch, it’s also a rare one. At around 6,000 bottles, get it while you can. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $190-$334, 750ml]

